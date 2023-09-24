AI used to bring stable satellite internet to remote areas

AI used to bring stable satellite internet to remote areasThe new machine learning algorithm may help bridge the digital divide between urban areas and underdeveloped rural regions.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 24, 2023 02:27 PM ESTCreated: Sep 24, 2023 02:27 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of satellite connectivity.AlexLXM/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In Canada, satellite connections are frequently used by rural and remote populations to access the internet, however, these connections are problematic because the technology often malfunctions and creates frequent service outages. The disparity in internet connection between these rural areas and urban areas is a persistent issue that has yet to be resolved despite many technological advancements.However, there may be a solution on the way. Machine learning is being used by a group of academics from the National Research Council (NRC) and the University of Waterloo to address this age-old problem. Pinpointing issues before they get worseThe Multivariate Variance-based Genetic Ensemble Learning Method developed by the team combines a number of current AI-driven methods to find abnormalities in satellites and satellite networks before they become serious issues. See Also Related Starlink: Here are 6 of SpaceX's biggest rivals for satellite internet dominance Amazon to test its Kuiper satellite internet services in 2024 A comprehensive guide to SpaceX Starlink satellites This is according to a press release by the institutions published this week.“For remote areas in Canada and around the world, satellites are often their best option for maintaining internet access,” said Peng Hu, an adjunct professor of computer science and statistics and actuarial science at Waterloo and the corresponding author of the study. “The problem is that the operation of those satellites can be expensive and time-consuming, and issues with them can lead to populations being cut off from the rest of the world.”Three global data sets were used to test the new method: Soil Moisture Active Passive (NASA satellite monitoring soil moisture across Earth), Mars Science Laboratory rover (satellite data from the Mars rover), and Server Machine Dataset (acquired from a large internet provider).In terms of accuracy, precision, and recall, the researchers discovered that their new model performed better than the ones already in use. “Satellite network systems are going to be more and more important in the future,” Hu said. “This research will help us to design more reliable, resilient, and secure satellite systems.” How satellite internet worksIn order to link people to the internet, satellite internet makes use of satellites that are orbiting the Earth. These systems are especially useful in locations without access to or where it is not financially feasible to install standard broadband infrastructures such as cable or DSL. For satellite internet to function, data signals are sent and received between a user's satellite dish (ground station) and a geostationary or low Earth orbit satellite. In basic terms: a satellite in orbit is contacted by the user's dish, and the satellite transmits and receives data to and from a ground station run by the internet service provider (ISP).The latency of satellite internet is often higher than that of terrestrial options. There is a delay because the signal must travel to space and return. Real-time activities like online gaming and video conferencing may be impacted by this factor.The development of satellite internet is still ongoing, with efforts being made to increase speed, decrease latency, and broaden coverage. By offering internet connectivity to underprivileged and inaccessible places, the technology is particularly important in closing the digital divide. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists identify 11 genes linked to aggressive prostate cancerBlue light exposure in male rats leads to early pubertyHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itMicrosoft to cover legal costs for AI-generated content(Anti)aromaticity reveals key to Azulene's blue light magicWhy is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?AI and robots might be the future of battery development12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outLife by 2100: nanotech, cybernetics, and commercial space travelShould police have marijuana tests? Job Board