AI used to bring stable satellite internet to remote areas

In Canada, satellite connections are frequently used by rural and remote populations to access the internet, however, these connections are problematic because the technology often malfunctions and creates frequent service outages. The disparity in internet connection between these rural areas and urban areas is a persistent issue that has yet to be resolved despite many technological advancements.

However, there may be a solution on the way. Machine learning is being used by a group of academics from the National Research Council (NRC) and the University of Waterloo to address this age-old problem.

Pinpointing issues before they get worse

The Multivariate Variance-based Genetic Ensemble Learning Method developed by the team combines a number of current AI-driven methods to find abnormalities in satellites and satellite networks before they become serious issues.