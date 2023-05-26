AI zeroes in on an antibiotic drug that can kill a dangerous bacteria

There exists a very common bacteria, constantly evolving and finding new ways to avoid getting killed by antibiotics. Acinetobacter baumannii, commonly found in soil and water, can cause infections in the blood, urinary tract, lungs, and open wounds.

The World Health Organization in 2017 had identified this bacteria as a ‘critical’ threat and called for urgent R&D to find new antibiotics to fight the pathogen.

Apart from being antibiotic resistant, the other thing that makes A. baumannii dangerous is that it can live inside a patient without showing any signs of infection or symptoms. So, a team of scientists got together, searching for the perfect antibacterial molecules which would inhibit the growth of A. baumannii.