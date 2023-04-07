AInstein: Students build a ChatGPT-powered robot that makes math jokes
High school students in Cyprus have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) robot that uses ChatGPT to enhance classroom learning.
The Three PASCAL schools' creation, AInstein, can hold dialogues, produce textual content, and crack jokes, according to an article published on Thursday by Voice of America (VOA).
"Humans are the ones who create and control AI, and it is up to us to ensure that its development and implementation serve the betterment of humanity," said AInstein when asked if humans should fear AI.
"We should not fear AI, but rather approach it with care and responsible consideration."
The robot, the size of a small adult, can speak a dialect of North American English and even makes an effort to speak Greek.
It features a screen for a face that is capable of displaying human facial expressions. "Why was the maths book sad? Because it had too many problems," jokes AInstein.
The chief programmer of the AI brain, 16-year-old student Richard Erkhov, predicts that artificial intelligence will have a largely positive impact on humanity.
"It might help in a lot of spheres of life, such as education and medicine," he said.
Another student who worked on developing AInstein, Vladimir Baranov, called the technology "incredible" and said that it imitates human thought and behavior.
"It mimics human thinking, answers like humans, responds like humans. It is not yet very polished…But it is getting there," stated Baranov.
AInstein illustrates Albert Einstein's theory
The project's coordinator and tutor, Elpidoforos Anastasiou, thinks that AInstein can be utilized to improve instruction for teachers.
The AInstein robot can respond to inquiries from pupils and even illustrate Albert Einstein's theory of temporal relativity using a pendulum.
ChatGPT-like AI is not something to be feared, according to AInstein and those who created it. Instead, they advise that it be handled carefully and with due caution.
ChatGPT AI chatbot created by OpenAI was released in November 2022. It is based on OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 large language model families and has been fine-tuned using both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.
Although policymakers are trying to regulate artificial intelligence in the European Union, technological advancements are outpacing their efforts.
The robot is one example of how instructors and students can improve the learning process and create new opportunities for the future by embracing cutting-edge technology like AI, per the VOA report.