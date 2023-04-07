AInstein: Students build a ChatGPT-powered robot that makes math jokes

"We should not fear AI, but rather approach it with care and responsible consideration."

The robot, the size of a small adult, can speak a dialect of North American English and even makes an effort to speak Greek.

It features a screen for a face that is capable of displaying human facial expressions. "Why was the maths book sad? Because it had too many problems," jokes AInstein.

High school student Konstantinos Timinis works on "Alnstein", a robot powered with ChatGPT, in Pascal school in Nicosia, Cyprus on March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

The chief programmer of the AI brain, 16-year-old student Richard Erkhov, predicts that artificial intelligence will have a largely positive impact on humanity.

"It might help in a lot of spheres of life, such as education and medicine," he said.

Alnstein being setup by students. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Another student who worked on developing AInstein, Vladimir Baranov, called the technology "incredible" and said that it imitates human thought and behavior.

"It mimics human thinking, answers like humans, responds like humans. It is not yet very polished…But it is getting there," stated Baranov.

AInstein illustrates Albert Einstein's theory

The project's coordinator and tutor, Elpidoforos Anastasiou, thinks that AInstein can be utilized to improve instruction for teachers.

The AInstein robot can respond to inquiries from pupils and even illustrate Albert Einstein's theory of temporal relativity using a pendulum.

ChatGPT-like AI is not something to be feared, according to AInstein and those who created it. Instead, they advise that it be handled carefully and with due caution.