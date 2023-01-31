US Air Force performs final test on HAWC hypersonic scramjet missile

The Air Force did, however, decide to finish scheduled HAWC tests, and DARPA's statement explains that "all primary objectives accomplished and program findings will now be used in follow-on efforts."

"The most successful hypersonic airbreathing flight test program in U.S. history"

The HAWC program used two prototype systems for its tests, a Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne missile and a Raytheon and Northrop Grumman system. The last test flight used the former version, which "again flew at speeds greater than Mach 5, higher than 60,000 feet, and farther than 300 nautical miles."

"This month’s flight added an exclamation point to the most successful hypersonic airbreathing flight test program in U.S. history," said Walter Price, an Air Force deputy for the HAWC program. "The things we've learned from HAWC will certainly enhance future U.S. Air Force capabilities."

DARPA hasn't released certain information, such as how much of the test was carried out traveling over speeds of Mach 5 using the scramjet system. The press statement did, however, state that the "latest flight demonstrated improved capabilities and performance."

How do airbreathing scramjet engines work?

The term hypersonic airbreathing refers to the design of scramjet engines, which take in air to mix oxygen from the atmosphere with hydrogen fuel.

Scramjet engines collect this oxygen as the aircraft or missile travels. The oxygen is then mixed with hydrogen fuel, which creates the combustion needed for hypersonic flight — Mach 5, or five times faster than the speed of sound.