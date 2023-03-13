US Air Force shares new images of B-21 Raider nuclear stealth bomber

The Air Force has revealed two more images of the aircraft that will eventually replace the American nuclear-armed bomber fleet. The new images are a close-up of the bomber's canopy (below) and a wide view from above the aircraft (at the top of the page).

In a press statement alongside the new images, the US Air Force stated, "the B-21 will provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and strategic attacks against the United States, allies, and partners."

One of the B-21 Raider images. US Air Force

"The Northrop Grumman team develops and delivers technology that advances science, looks into the future, and brings it to the here and now," Kathy Warden, CEO and president of Northrop Grumman, said during the initial unveiling. "The B-21 Raider defines a new era in technology and strengthens America's role of delivering peace through deterrence."

B-21 Raider will feature state-of-the-art AI capabilities

Though the Air Force is tight-lipped about the B-21 Raider for the most part, it has stated that it was designed to perform long-range missions from US territory with minimal refueling requirements. The aircraft also features AI capabilities that will allow it to operate without a crew.