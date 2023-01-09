Pioneering air-to-water technology harvests high-quality drinking water at home

The revolutionary water creation process

Water exists in the driest of environments but needs optimal conditions to be released for use. Water harvesting endeavors date back decades involving energy-intensive, restrictive, and costly approaches like dew-point simulation and pressurization.

Kara Pure pulls the moisture in the air through a powerful desiccant, a substance with a high affinity for water. Although air is a relatively cleaner harvesting platform compared to soil, water obtained from it requires purification and sterilization, nonetheless. Kara pure follows a rigorous multistage filtration process involving heating, carbon filtering, and periodic UV-C sterilization to remove harmful airborne impurities and maintain purity and crispness over time.

A sustainable solution for fresh drinking water

"Our groundwater is contaminated or depleted, and we need to find a new way to provide drinking water to the people around the world," says CEO and co-founder Cory Soodeen, who grew up in a town where drinking water had high levels of contamination coercing the residents to purchase bottled water.

Kara Pure is a one-size-fits-all solution that reduces contaminated groundwater dependence and obliterates plastic waste by producing almost 300 liters of fresh, clean water monthly.

The water produced is fortified by a built-in ionizer that isolates the alkaline part resulting in 9.2+ pH alkaline spring-like water. It then infuses it with seven essential minerals; zinc, calcium, magnesium, lithium, selenium, strontium, and metasilicic acid, promoting healthy skin, hydration, and calmness.