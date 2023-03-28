Airbus A310 and DT-25 drone complete first "mock" refueling

According to Manuel Barriopedro, head of Auto’Mate Demonstrator at Airbus UpNext, the receiver drones were directed to a minimum distance of 150 feet (around 45 meters) from the tanker. The three "technological bricks" upon which Auto'Mate is based—accurate relative navigation, intra-flight communication, and cooperative control algorithms—were all rolled out successfully during the tests. With these features, Airbus was able to find out the exact location, speed, and altitudes of both the tanker and the drones. Control algorithms designed to avoid mid-air collisions made this possible.

The guidance and control test is a big step toward the long-term goal of an "end-to-end demonstration" in which the A310 refuels a DT-25 by itself, validating the manufacturer's concept of autonomous air-to-air refueling (A4R).

A second phase of testing, set to commence before the end of 2023, will involve simulated drones flying virtually in the airspace of the A310, so the tanker's collision avoidance capabilities can be further tested.

María Ángeles Martí, head of Tanker and Derivatives at Airbus Defense and Space, said that Airbus wants to see Auto'Mate technology certified and on the market by "the end of the decade."