Airbus and VDL will make communication terminals 1,000 times faster

As of 2024, the firms will further industrialize the prototype to make it ready for integration with a hosting aircraft. In fact, the companies have already planned a flight test of this industrialized prototype in 2025 on an actual aircraft.

UltraAir in action

But what exactly will UltraAir do?

“UltraAir will enable the exchange of large amounts of data using laser beams in a network of ground stations and satellites in geostationary orbit at 36,000 km above the Earth,” noted the statement.

“With unparalleled technology, including a highly stable and precise optical mechatronic system, this laser terminal will pave the way for data transmission rates that could reach several gigabits-per-second while providing anti-jamming and low probability of interception.”

UltraAir will allow military aircraft and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) to connect within a multi-domain combat cloud thanks to laser-based satellite 🛰️ constellations such as Airbus’ #SpaceDataHighway. https://t.co/FynYZeVv4j — Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) January 10, 2023

This will allow military aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to connect within a multi-domain combat cloud thanks to laser-based satellite constellations such as Airbus’ SpaceDataHighway.

A key milestone in advancing laser communications

“This is a key milestone in the roadmap of Airbus’ overall strategy to drive laser communications further, which will bring forward the benefits of this technology as a key differentiator for providing multi-domain combat collaboration for government and defense customers. In the longer term, UltraAir could also be implemented on commercial aircraft to allow airline passengers to establish high-speed data connections,” stated the press release.

UltraAir will also help solve the bottlenecks experienced by traditional Satcom radio-frequency bands due to growth in satellite bandwidth demand. Laser communication brings 1,000 times more data, 10 times faster than the current network.