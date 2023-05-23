Airbus' autonomous drone helicopter aces flight in conditions where pilots don't fly

Airbus has successfully completed sea tests of its autonomous drone helicopter, the VSR700, in wind speeds exceeding 40 knots. These are conditions where even experienced pilots decide not to fly a rotary aircraft, according to a company release.

Uncrewed helicopters have a funny appearance, but their role in the military is severe and can even be deadly. From anti-submarine operations to rescue ones, the rotor-powered drones can take up multiple roles alongside reconnaissance, intelligence, and surveillance (RIS) missions.

With its VSR700, the Airbus prototype is pushing the limits of what the drone can do, and it has recently achieved some fabulous results.