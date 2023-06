Airbus may be ramping up progress on a potential H145 replacement, the mysterious X9, according to a Reuters report. This follows over a decade of rumors about the helicopter since it was first alluded to In 2012. At that time, ex-helicopters chief Lutz Bertling outlined two coded projects: the X9 and the X6 "SuperPuma" replacement. However, the latter was scrapped due to low oil and gas prices that impacted its potential customer base. However, reports now suggest that a prototype of the X9 is actively in development.

The X9, once developed, will replace Airbus' highly successful H145

Airbus has produced over 1,600 versions of the X9's touted predecessor, the H145, for various purposes, including medical and policing. In 2022, it sold 83 helicopters, making it the second-best-selling model after the H125/130 "Squirrel." If there is a future successor to the H145, it would be a significant boost for the German division of Airbus Helicopters, Reuters report. This division was created in 1992 by merging France's Aerospatiale and Germany's MBB to compete against American rivals like Bell, Boeing, and Sikorsky. Spain later joined the collaboration. Before 2014, the company was known as "Eurocopter."