Airbus successfully launches wingman drones from A400M

"The excellent collaboration with our German customer and partners on the A400M UAV Launcher campaign is further evidence of how the development of FCAS will take innovation and technologies to the next level,” said Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space.

To conduct the test, the team loaded the system onto a Bundeswehr A400M ramp, from which the Remote Carrier demonstrator was launched. Once the drone was airborne, the team fired up its motors to enable it to enter powered flight mode. "The crew on board the A400M then handed over control to an operator on the ground, who safely commanded and landed the drone."

How Remote Carriers help FCAS

Such wingman drones are expected to play a crucial role in FCAS as they are proposed to be deployed in close cooperation with the next-generation fighter jets, supporting pilots in carrying out their missions. "FCAS as a system of systems is starting to take shape now," said Schoellhorn.

Large transport aircraft such as the A4000M will carry out the important function of acting like motherships. These will enable the military to get these drones closer to the battlefield before releasing up to 50 small or 12 heavy Remote Carriers in the sky. These drones, designed to carry certain payloads for specific missions, will supplement crewed aircraft in various tasks. These systems are designed to work with high degree of automation, "although always under a pilot’s control."