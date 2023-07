Airbus has officially opened its new wing technology plant in Filton, England. Inaugurated by British Industry Minister Nusrat Ghani, the new plant is a fundamental part of Airbus' plan for its so-called "Wing of Tomorrow."

The plant's primary mission, at present, is to further development of Airbus' designs for wings that are longer, lighter, more slender, and feature folding wingtips to fly more sustainably.

The plant will develop innovative wing designs

The research will enhance the speed of designing, building, and testing wings for next-generation aircraft. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and world-class demonstrators, the facility will also seek to optimize the performance of the wings.