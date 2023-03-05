Airbus secures contract to build 'most advanced satellite' in the region

"As Angola's strategic partner for space, Airbus will deliver a latest-generation Earth observation satellite to support social and economic development including a range of strategic activities such as urban planning and management of precious mineral resources."

Angola has already used Airbus satellite imagery for agriculture monitoring, land use mapping, and maritime surveillance, in addition to its own telecommunications satellite. Angeo-1, an Airbus S250 optical satellite, will benefit from Airbus' 30-year experience in developing highly reliable space systems.

Most advanced satellite in the region

Once operational, it will be the most advanced satellite in its class in the region, establishing Angola as a leading space power.

Angeo-1 is anticipated to improve infrastructure development, resource mapping, and maritime surveillance, including fisheries, agriculture, and population, and will give Angola autonomous access to satellite imagery.

Monitoring droughts, increasing sea levels, and water resources will help to better understand how climate change will affect the economy.

The move, according to Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems at Airbus, is a chance to support Angola's social and economic growth, including tactical initiatives like urban planning and the management of valuable natural resources.