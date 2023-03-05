Airbus secures contract to build 'most advanced satellite' in the region
Airbus Defence and Space has agreed to manufacture Angeo-1, Angola's first very high-performance Earth observation satellite, in France.
The agreement strengthens bilateral cooperation and will also see Airbus provide extensive training for Angolan engineers, according to a press release by the commercial airplane manufacturing giant on Saturday.
"Space supports life on Earth. This is why I was honored to join Presidents João Lourenço and Emmanuel Macron to support Angola's far-sighted space ambitions," said Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems at Airbus.
"As Angola's strategic partner for space, Airbus will deliver a latest-generation Earth observation satellite to support social and economic development including a range of strategic activities such as urban planning and management of precious mineral resources."
Angola has already used Airbus satellite imagery for agriculture monitoring, land use mapping, and maritime surveillance, in addition to its own telecommunications satellite. Angeo-1, an Airbus S250 optical satellite, will benefit from Airbus' 30-year experience in developing highly reliable space systems.
Most advanced satellite in the region
Once operational, it will be the most advanced satellite in its class in the region, establishing Angola as a leading space power.
Angeo-1 is anticipated to improve infrastructure development, resource mapping, and maritime surveillance, including fisheries, agriculture, and population, and will give Angola autonomous access to satellite imagery.
Monitoring droughts, increasing sea levels, and water resources will help to better understand how climate change will affect the economy.
The move, according to Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems at Airbus, is a chance to support Angola's social and economic growth, including tactical initiatives like urban planning and the management of valuable natural resources.
In order to develop domestic competencies through focused knowledge transfer, the deal also includes a thorough training program for Angolan engineers.
This is a significant development in Airbus' collaboration with Angola, which supports the nation's aspirations for space, said the press release.
Angola's standing in the region is expected to improve with the help of the Angeo-1 satellite, which is expected to provide excellent satellite photography and open up new opportunities for economic and social development.
In the meantime, according to industry sources who spoke to Reuters, Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo is in discussions with both Boeing (BA.N) and its current supplier Airbus (AIR.PA) to order more than 500 passenger jets, potentially breaking an industry record set by domestic rival Air India a few weeks ago.
Researchers at the University of Tokyo fitted robotic eyes on a golf cart - to reduce accidents by self-driving vehicles. Did it work?