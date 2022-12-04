Airbus unveils zero-emissions hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine

“Fuel cells are a potential solution to help us achieve our zero-emission ambition and we are focused on developing and testing this technology to understand if it is feasible and viable for a 2035 entry-into-service of a zero-emission aircraft,” said in the statement Glenn Llewellyn, VP Zero-Emission Aircraft, Airbus.

Fuel cell engines

“At scale, and if the technology targets were achieved, fuel cell engines may be able to power a one hundred passenger aircraft with a range of approximately 1,000 nautical miles. By continuing to invest in this technology we are giving ourselves additional options that will inform our decisions on the architecture of our future ZEROe aircraft, the development of which we intend to launch in the 2027-2028 timeframe.”

Airbus further said it turned to hydrogen to power a zero-emission aircraft, because it emits no carbon dioxide when generated from renewable energy, with water being its most significant by-product. In addition, hydrogen fuel cells increase their power output allowing scalability especially when stacked together.

In October 2020, Airbus created Aerostack, a joint venture with ElringKlinger, a company with over 20 years of experience as both a fuel cell systems and component supplier. In December 2020, Airbus presented its pod-concept, which included six removable fuel cell propeller propulsion systems.

DisruptiveLab

Finally, more recently, in November 2022, Airbus unveiled its DisruptiveLab, a new flying laboratory designed to test technologies destined to improve aircraft performance and to reduce helicopters’ CO2 emissions.