In a simulated exercise, US Air Force refueled a tank for the US Army

The exercise was carried out at Fort Bliss in Texas on December 9th and included members of the 1st Armored Division for the U.S. Army and the 40th Airlift Squadron of the U.S. Air Force. While the army unit is based at Fort Bliss, the Air Force Squadron is stationed at the Dyess Air Force Base in the same state.

During the drill, the units used an Emergency Response Refueling Equipment Kit (ERREK), a device described by the U.S. Air Force as specialized fueling equipment that can be used for a 'hot-pit' refueling.

The ERREK in action DVIDS

What is hot pitting?

In aviation parlance, hot pitting is refueling an aircraft when its engines are still running. Performed only for military applications, this allows aircraft to be refueled and turned around quickly. During this process, even weapons can be replenished, or the aircraft crew can be swapped. This can be critical in times of crisis or war, where sortie generation rate is important and valuable time might be lost in switching off and switching on the aircraft's engines.

The C-130J Hercules is a transport aircraft, and using it for refueling purposes is not very new. However, prior to this, the aircraft has been used to refuel other aircraft, and this might just be the first time it has been used to refuel an army tank.

The refueling dry run for the M1 Abrams DVIDS

Why does the M1 Abrams need refueling?

Tanks are notorious fuel guzzlers and the M1 Abrams is one of the least fuel-efficient vehicles on the planet. According to The Drive, the M1 travels not more than 0.6 miles on a gallon of gas, and even though it has the capacity to hold 500 gallons of fuel, it can not get more than 300 miles on a full tank.