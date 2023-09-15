Airless bike tires made with NASA technology are now on sale

The much-hyped airless tire technology developed by NASA for its rovers, later commercialized for terrestrial use by The SMART Tire Company (STC), is now available for sale.

According to a Kickstarter campaign, the SMART METL tires designed for bikes have minimal rolling resistance (less labor for you), require no air pressure, ride smoothly like pneumatic tires, and last the lifetime of your vehicle. They also look exceptionally stylish as well.

The model won two innovation awards at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas as Honorees in two categories: Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility and Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy.