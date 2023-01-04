Award-winning airless tires use NASA rover tech to make punctures a thing of the past

The company is a prime example of a company leveraging space technology to benefit people here on Earth.

NASA rover tech enables punctureless tires

SMART's two main goals are to vastly improve the sustainability of the inherently unsustainable tire industry and to improve safety on the roads.

According to SMART, 75 percent of the tire industry's revenue comes from replacement tires. As a point of reference, the U.S. produces roughly 246 million rubber waste tires per year. The company's two founders, Brian Yennie and Earl Cole, claim their new tires will disrupt the $250 billion tire industry.

The METL tire was designed as part of SMART's collaboration with NASA's Glenn Research Center as part of the agency's Space Act Agreement startup program. The two organizations developed tires using memory metals designed to resist the harsh conditions of space. The result, according to SMART, is a puncture-proof tire that will last for years.

In a September interview with IE, Yennie explained that "without pressurized air inside your tires, punctures are no longer a concern. Even large tears won't slow these tires down: you could stick a kitchen knife right through and keep on riding because it's not going to affect the structural integrity of the tire."

The company's first product is its METL bicycle tire. If all goes according to plan, it will then look to provide tires for e-mobility scooters before finally bringing METL car tires to the market a few years from now.