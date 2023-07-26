Engineer redesigns AirPods to show how to make it repairable

Ken Pillonel, the engineer who built the first USB-C-powered iPhone, has now gone a step further to show Apple how it could have made AirPods more repairable. In a video released today, Pillonel remodels the popular accessory to make it more environmentally friendly.

Even before the regulators in the European Union got their act together on a single charger policy for all electronic devices, Pillonel, then a student, had demonstrated how it was even possible to retrofit existing iPhones with a USB-C port.

Over the years, Pillonel has been working to expose flaws in the design of Apple's popular products, such as the AirPods, and even shared designs on how the casing could be replaced with the help of 3D printing and has made them available through YouTube.