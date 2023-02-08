Engineer who made USB-C iPhone now makes AirPods Pro repair possible

Ken Pillonel is no stranger to toying with Apple products. As an engineering student, he built the world's first iPhone with a USB-C port and has previously shown us how the batteries in the AirPods can be replaced if you can 3D-print a new case.

The best part of Pillonel's mods is that everything is published in GitHub repositories, and one only needs to spend some time going through the notes to get the desired changes.

The case of AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro, Apple's mid-level in-ear headphones, were launched in 2019, following the success of the original AirPods Generation 1 and 2. However, even after years of development work between their release, their repair scores remained the same, 0 out of 10.

The charging cases of these devices are practically unopenable without destroying them, and the company seems to have made no effort to make even battery replacements easier. When Pillonel tried to remove the cover of the charging case for the AirPods Pro, he found that it was easier than its predecessors but still could not be completed without damaging them.

Attempting to open the case can also damage the Lightning port, which is used to charge the batteries, and therefore, Pillonel designed a USB-C replacement part that can be fitted into the case without much hassle.

Pillonel's tinkering with Apple products is mainly aimed at making them repairable and compatible with other devices and chargers. Even as other consumer electronics companies came together to use the USB-C ports, Apple, until the EU ruling, had remained adamant about using its proprietary Lightning port on its iPhone.