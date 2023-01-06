Meet AjnaXR, the lightest mixed reality headset in its class

Even as 2022 was dominated by the news about the metaverse and worlds in virtual reality, the hype around the technology began waning as the year came to an end. Although VR delivers a highly immersive environment, the inability to touch and interact with objects in this space has imposed certain limits on the experience.

On the other hand, mixed reality combines the best of both virtual and augmented reality and provides a platform that can have applications in various fields ranging from entertainment to construction, medicine to agriculture. AjnaLens, the Indian startup, has focused on using it to foster learning.

AjnaXR mixed reality headset

Unveiled at the CES 2023, the AjnaXR mixed reality headset features a dual 2.1-inch F-LCD display with a 95-108 degrees point of view. With refresh rates of 90 Hz, the Ajna Lens is available in two versions of displays, one with a 3200x1600p resolution while the enterprise edition offers 4560x2280p or 5K resolution, a local news outlet reported.

Powered by Qualcomm XR2 chipset that can deliver ultra-low latency, the headset also uses eye tracking to reduce the rendering workload on the processors to ensure a seamless and intuitive user experience.

The Ajna XR headset uses WiFi6 to stream content and has a 5,500 mAh battery pack which allows up to three hours of continuous usage. It is also the first headset in the world to feature diopter lenses, thereby allowing those with prescription glasses to adjust their power on the headset itself without having to bother about adding extra layers for an immersive experience.