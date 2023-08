In a significant milestone, an asteroid discovery algorithm called HelioLinc3D has identified its first "potentially hazardous" asteroid, according to a recent press release by the University of Washington.

Designated as 2022 SF289, this approximately 600-foot-long space rock was spotted during a test run of the algorithm with the ATLAS survey in Hawaii.

Spotting Potentially hazardous asteroids

A "potentially hazardous asteroid" (PHA) is a term used for space rocks that come close to Earth and are closely monitored by scientists to ensure they won't collide with our planet, a potentially catastrophic event.

The discovery of 2022 SF289, while posing no imminent risk to Earth, confirms the efficiency of the new algorithm, which requires fewer and more dispersed observations compared to current methods.