AI race: Chinese giant Alibaba enters the fray with its bilingual AI model

The AI race has gone global

For the past few months, the competition in this sector mainly appeared to be a two-horse race between Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google's Bard AI. After the latter faced some hiccups, Microsoft indeed took the lead. It had steadily incorporated OpenAI's technology into all its products, ranging from the Office Suite to the barely used search engine Bing.

AI Companies will now compete globally for customers nadla/iStock

Chinese search giant, Baidu, launched its Ernie bot last month, but much like its U.S. counterpart, Google, it failed to make a significant impact. With Alibaba's announcement, though, the stage has suddenly shifted, and OpenAI's strong lead is now at risk.

U.S.-led businesses trained their AI models in English as it is used globally. However, Alibaba's AI model, Tongyi Qianwen, can provide services in English and Chinese.

From CEO Daniel Zhang's earlier statements, one can gauge that the model still lags OpenAI since it still needs to be trained on image recognition and text-to-image generation. Nevertheless, the company is preparing to roll out the model to clients in China and abroad, where it expects to be more cost-effective than the competition.

The company began accepting trial requests for the model last Friday and now allows its enterprise Cloud customers to access it for beta testing. The service will be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba's Slack-like app used for workplace communication and collaboration, while also being incorporated into Tmall Genie, its smart home speaker.