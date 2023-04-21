ALIVE: The autonomous low-impact vessel revolutionizing cargo transportation in war zones

War zones can be treacherous to navigate and dangerous for all life, but they require civilian and military aid. A group of engineering students from Rice University has now developed a self-navigating catamaran that can safely transport cargo to war zones without risking human lives.

The autonomous low-impact vessel, or ALIVE, is the world's first fully autonomous sailboat capable of carrying food, medical supplies, and equipment. The design of the project includes components of electrical, mechanical, and computer engineering, demonstrating the deeply interdisciplinary scope of the project.

The 7-student ALIVE team consisting of Freddy Angarita-Cuesta, Anna Frey, Jessica Kies, Alan Lopez, Oli MacGregor, Wyeth McKinley, and Scarlett Spindler, were advised by their professors David Trevas and Gary Woods.

Design and function of the self-navigating catamaran

The boat is based on a two-hole catamaran design having a rudder to change the boat's direction in the water. It has been built to be low-cost and low-power to maximize efficiency while being able to carry at least 60 pounds (approximately 27.2 kg) of cargo.

One of the standout features of the boat is that it is not based on computer vision but a series of sensors instead. They use a GPS for coordinates, a wind sensor to measure the direction of the wind, and a magnetometer or a digital compass. The data obtained from these sensors help the boat make autonomous decisions about its movement.