Scientists at University College London (UCL) revealed the development of one-atom-thick ribbons composed of phosphorus and arsenic alloy.

The research team, led by Senior Author Dr. Adam Clancy, recently published their findings in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

This discovery builds upon the previous breakthrough in 2019 when the UCL team first identified phosphorus nanoribbons. Nanoribbons made of the “wonder material” hold immense potential for transforming devices such as batteries and biomedical sensors.

However, a limitation arose from the fact that pure phosphorus materials exhibited subpar electrical conductivity, restricting their usability in certain applications.

Nanoribbons – a conductor of progress

Alloying phosphorus with tiny amounts of arsenic led to the team’s groundbreaking discovery. Nanoribbons created with this new alloy were observed to exhibit exceptional electrical conductivity, particularly at temperatures exceeding -220 degrees Fahrenheit (-140 degrees Celsius), while retaining the desired properties of pure phosphorus nanoribbons.