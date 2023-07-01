ALMA's surprise chemical find unveils hidden protoplanets

Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have made an extraordinary chemical discovery that could revolutionize our ability to detect and confirm the existence of protoplanets.

Protoplanets are the early stages of planet formation. They are essentially young, developing planets that are still accreting mass from a protoplanetary disk—a disk of gas and dust surrounding a young star.

This finding, recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and reported by National Radio Astronomy, promises to provide astronomers with an alternative method for studying these elusive celestial bodies when direct observations or imaging are not feasible.

The star at the center of this captivating research is HD 169142, a young star located in the constellation Sagittarius. What makes HD 169142 particularly intriguing to astronomers is its impressive circumstellar disk, teeming with dust and gas, which happens to be viewed almost face-on.