Large language models (LLMs) are AI algorithms that use deep learning techniques and data sets to comprehend, summarize, and generate content. Some of these models are typically not openly accessible or available for public use or modification. Instead, they are proprietary assets of the companies that create them, often utilized for commercial purposes or proprietary applications.

However, the predominance of proprietary LLMs has posed challenges for researchers regarding accessibility and openness.

Breaking free from this paradigm, a team of researchers from Stanford University created Alpaca, an open-source and cost-effective alternative designed to address the limitations of LLMs and empower researchers in their quest to solve the challenges with LLMs.