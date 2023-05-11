Alphabet reaps $56 billion reward from Google’s AI-powered search engine updates

Shortly after Google made several AI-related announcements at its annual developers conference, its parent company Alphabet's stock shot up by 5% on Wednesday and reportedly made gains of $56 billion to its market value.

Kicking off the conference, saying, "As you may have heard, AI is having a very busy year. So we have lots to talk about," CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company is adding Search Generative Experience (SGE) to its search engine by way of AI snapshots. Those who opt for SGE will see an AI-powered snapshot of key information to consider, with links to dig deeper.