AlphaCode can solve complex problems and create code using AI

The system was trained to solve problems and generate code solutions. It filters out bad code through a process that involves keeping only 1% of the programs that pass the test cases. Then, to narrow down the results even further, it groups together all of the good code based on similar input and output generated from algorithms it receives.

It submits the generated programs based on each clustered group, starting with the largest and eventually narrows the programs down to 10 submissions, which is the approximate number of submissions from human competitors participating in the contests.

AlphaCode compared to Codex, another other AI coding system

The ability to create numerous codes at a fast rate also makes this AI standout. There are a few AI coding systems, with another well-known system for coders called Codex. The coding system Codex was created by OpenAI, the makers of DALL-E and ChatGPT.

OpenAI had initially created the AI software system in 2021 as a successor of GPT-3, however there were limitations, including the amount of code it could create and poor performance when assessing complex problems. However, it can assist with translating natural language into code. It is proficient in a dozen programming languages and powers GitHub copilot, a software company that offers an online repository service, a location for storing and managing data.