Amazon unveils new delivery Prime Air drone - and it can fly in rain

Earlier this year, Amazon announced that customers residing in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, will be prioritized to receive Prime Air deliveries later this year.

MK30 will be lighter and smaller than its predecessor, MK27-2, which will make deliveries in Lockeford and College Station.

A 3D rendered version of the MK30 drone. Amazon

Custom-designed propellers to eliminate noise

Previously, along with safety and privacy concerns, residents had raised concerns about the noise generated by drones. Keeping this in mind, Amazon said that their team has been working on reducing the noise signature of their drones. And now, Prime Air's Flight Science team has created new custom-designed propellers that will reduce the MK30’s perceived noise by another 25 percent, according to the release.

Amazon has said that they've created a "sophisticated and industry-leading sense-and-avoid system that will allow our drones to operate at greater distances while safely and reliably avoiding other aircraft, people, pets, and obstacles". However, it is impossible to avoid all risks from flying and so they have taken a "proven" aerospace approach to designing safety into their drones.

And as always, "our newest drone will go through rigorous evaluation by national aerospace authorities like the Federal Aviation Administration to prove its safety and reliability," the release said.

An Amazon delivery drone. Amazon

Sophisticated drone technology systems and a new robotic system

That's not it.

Amazon on Thursday also introduced Sparrow, the newest robotic system in their warehouses that can "detect, select, and handle individual products in our inventory.

Last year, Amazon workers around the world picked, stowed, or packed around five billion packages, or more than 13 million packages in a day. Now, Sparrow can recognize and handle millions of items, all thanks to computer vision and artificial intelligence.