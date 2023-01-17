Amazon may have more robot employees than humans in the future

Since 2013, for example, human staff have risen from 88,000 to 1,608,000 in 2022, roughly a 1,727% gain in just nine years. Robots, on the other hand, have risen from 1,000 to 520,000 in the same period.

That is an increase of 51,900% over the same period! Quite incredible.

Amazon uses robots to help with its logistics and fulfillment operations. They use a fleet of self-driving mobile robots, like the Kiva robots, to move products around their warehouses and help pick, pack, and ship items.

They also use robots in their sortation centers, which sort packages by destination before they are delivered. Additionally, Amazon uses drones for some deliveries.

These drones are also autonomous and controlled by computer algorithms. Amazon is investing heavily in automation, and a trend will likely continue across many industries.

But should we be worried?

Are robots coming for our jobs?

Robots have already significantly impacted the industry, primarily in manufacturing. They can work around the clock and perform repetitive tasks with high precision and speed.

This has increased productivity, efficiency, and cost savings for companies. In addition, robots can work in environments that may be dangerous or difficult for humans, such as extreme temperatures or radioactive areas.

In the future, robots will continue to play a significant role in various industries. Robots will become more self-sufficient and able to do a broader range of tasks as technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning improve.