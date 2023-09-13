Amazon invests in direct air capture tech for the first time

Amazon announced on its site on Tuesday that it is investing in CarbonCapture Inc. and buying carbon removal credits from 1PointFive to help hasten the development of direct air capture (DAC) systems. This move is in line with Amazon's Climate Pledge which promises to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The largest DAC tech deployment

By agreeing to buy 250,000 metric tonnes of carbon removal from STRATOS, 1PointFive's first DAC plant, over a ten-year period, Amazon is backing the largest DAC technology deployment in the world.

“Amazon's primary focus is to decarbonize our global operations through our transition to renewable energy, building with more sustainable materials, and electrifying our delivery fleet and global logistics,” said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon.