Amazon is making its own chips to offer generative AI on AWS

Even as the world looks to Microsoft and Google to reveal the next big thing in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) field, Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon has been silently working to let its customers work directly with the technology. In an unmarked building in Austin, Texas, Amazon engineers are busy developing two types of microchips that will be used to train and run AI models, CNBC reported.

The world took notice of generative AI when OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year. Microsoft, which has partnered with OpenAI previously, was quick to use its association with the company and incorporate the features of the AI model into its existing products.