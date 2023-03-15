Amazon to test its Kuiper satellite internet services in 2024

This status could change in a couple of months, as two test satellites for the project are now ready and have been shipped to Cape Canaveral, Florida in preparation for a launch on May 4, Limp added. Amazon, which also has its own space company, is banking on the debut flight of United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket to put its test satellites into orbit.

Amazon's Project Kuiper

Amazon may have been off to a slow start with its Project Kuiper but is confident to leverage its experience in delivering millions of devices to customers to take the leap in this space. According to a Business Standard report, the company needs to launch at least half of its Kuiper network by 2026 to fulfill a regulatory mandate.

Instead of launching its satellites first, the company has focused its attention on its customer terminals, which were also unveiled by Limp at the event. When compared to Starlink's standard dish, Amazon has invested in three types of terminals to suit the needs of different users.

One of Amazon's internet terminal is smaller than the Kindle Amazon

The smallest of the three is seven square inches in size, just bigger than a Kindle, while the other devices are 11-inch square and 19-inch square in size. The smallest terminal is equipped to handle speeds of 100 Mbps, with the next in line capable of delivering 400 Mbps and 1 Gbps respectively.