Amazon announced on July 21 it will build a satellite processing facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Last year, the delivery giant announced the "largest commercial procurement of launch vehicles in history" for the launch of its 3,200 Project Kuiper broadband internet satellites.

Amazon secured 77 heavy-lift rocket missions to deploy its satellite constellation, designed to rival SpaceX's Starlink.

The new facility at Kennedy Space Center will perform final preparations for Kuiper satellites that will be shipped from out of state, according to a press statement.

New Project Kuiper facility at Kennedy Space Center

The Amazon facility will be a 31,000-square-meter factory the company aims to complete in 2024 at Kennedy Space Center's Launch and Landing Facility.