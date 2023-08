Amazon has announced it will now deploy its two Project Kuiper prototype satellites aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket this fall.

The satellites had been scheduled to launch on the debut flight of ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket. However, delays to the new rocket's maiden flight and time constraints related to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations have led to Amazon making the shift.

Project Kuiper satellites to launch on Atlas V

Amazon's license with the FCC means it must launch half of its Project Kuiper satellite network by 2026, while the entire satellite fleet must be in low Earth orbit by 2029.

As such, it makes sense that the delivery giant would want to fast-track the launch of its prototype internet satellites, designed to rival SpaceX's Starlink fleet. According to a Reuters report, the Atlas V launch of the Project Kuiper satellites could take place on 26 September.