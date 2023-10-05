Amazon's Project Kuiper test mission to launch on Oct 6

Jeff Bezos is moving one step closer to entering the broadband satellite market with its venture, Project Kuiper.

Amazon-led Project Kuiper aims to place a swarm of thousands of small satellites or constellations into low Earth orbit (LEO).

The primary objective of this project is to extend internet access to regions currently lacking reliable connectivity, particularly rural and remote areas where the installation of internet infrastructure is either costly or logistically challenging.

Although Project Kuiper faces serious competition from other companies with similar ambitions, such as SpaceX's Starlink and OneWeb.

The company is set to enter the race with the launch of its maiden mission dubbed “Protoflight” on Friday, October 6.