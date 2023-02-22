Robots to the rescue! This amphibious robot helps after floods and tsunamis

Applications of AmphiSAW

With excellent swimming and crawling capabilities, the centipede look-alike has other fantastic applications, including fish feeding, marine surveillance, reconnaissance and security missions, and aquaculture.

Built over 20 years, the robot, which promises endless possibilities, still has many limitations like its significant reliance on actuators, external tethers, creating water ripples that may scare aquatic animals, complex controlling systems, massive size, slow speed, and high weight limiting real-life usage. Also, the researchers are continuously working on reducing its energy consumption so it can be deployed in large numbers for examining massive areas.

AI-powered bots have evolved to become powerful tools for people, businesses, government organizations, and industries across the globe. Autonomous innovations continue to surprise and assist humans.

How does AmphiSAW operate?

With the development in technology, the brilliant minds of BGU created AmphiSaw, which crawls at 1.5 body lengths per sec and swims at 0.74 B/s. Its head is attached to two independently rotating wheels or legs to increase its crawling speed over rough terrains.

With this, the speed of the crawler on land increases up to 4B/s. The overall body of the robot is lightweight and 3D-printed. It uses a wave propulsion mechanism that helps in generating a sine wave by using a single motor. The cost of developing the robot is less than others, and it weighs around 3 lbs (1.2kg).