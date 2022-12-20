An 88-year-old man goes to the emergency with an artillery shell in his anus

"An apple, a mango, or even a shaving foam... We are used to finding unusual objects inserted where it should not be. But a shell? Never!" explains one of the emergency hospital staff of Sainte-Musse, in Toulon, working that day.

The hospital was partially evacuated

As a first step, the hospital management asked for help from the security and the fire department for a partial evacuation of the hospital to manage a potential bomb threat.

“We then had to treat our atypical patient, who immediately ensured that the shell was demilitarized,” explains one of the hospital staff to Var-Matin.

Once deminers established that there was no risk of explosion, the patient was taken into surgery for the removal of the shell from his anus. The 88-year-old man is reportedly in good health.

