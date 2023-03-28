An 'einstein' tile? Mathematicians discover pattern that never repeats

Mathematicians finally discover the 'einstein' tile

Though the tile type is known as "einstein", it isn't named after the famous physicist. Instead, it comes from the German words ein stein, meaning "one stone", referring to the fact it is one tile. The researchers presented their findings in a paper in preprint server arXiv.

"In this paper we present the first true aperiodic monotile, a shape that forces aperiodicity through geometry alone, with no additional constrains applied via matching conditions," Craig Kaplan, a computer science professor from the University of Waterloo and one of the four authors of the paper, wrote in a statement. "We prove that this shape, a polykite that we call 'the hat,' must assemble into tilings based on a substitution system."

In a new paper, David Smith, Joseph Myers, Chaim Goodman-Strauss and I prove that a polykite that we call "the hat" is an aperiodic monotile, AKA an einstein. We finally got down to 1! https://t.co/UnZETptgqZ 4/6 pic.twitter.com/debT8AcIYV — Craig S. Kaplan (@cs_kaplan) March 21, 2023

Kaplan added in a thread on Twitter that the first aperiodic sets were made up of over 20,000 tiles. "Subsequent research lowered that number, to sets of size 92, then six, and then two in the form of the famous Penrose tiles [back in 1974]."

"Since then," Kaplan explained, "others have constructed sets of size two, but nobody could find an 'einstein,' a single shape that tiles the plane aperiodically. Could such a shape even exist?"

A pattern that never repeats

Incredibly, the international team of computer scientists was able to discover the unique shape. In their new paper, they outlined how they proved the nature of the shape through computer modeling. Essentially, they showed that the einstein tile can cover a surface completely without ever exhibiting a repeat pattern.