An innovative method allows researchers to move objects using ultrasound waves

"Also, outside of the applications that this research enables, expanding upon our knowledge of physics is just a very exciting thing to do in general!"

Students with material. University of Minnesota

The research team is now planning to test the method with higher wave frequencies on objects of different materials and sizes in the future.

"In a lot of fields of science and engineering, robotics especially, there is the need to move things, to transfer a signal into some sort of controlled motion," Ilic said.

"Often this is done through physical tethers or having to carry some source of energy to be able to perform a task. I think we're charting in a new direction here and showing that without physical contact, we can move objects, and that motion can be controlled simply by programming what is on the surface of that object. This gives us a new mechanism to contactlessly actuate things."

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Abstract:

Waves impart momentum and exert force on obstacles in their path. The transfer of wave momentum is a fundamental mechanism for contactless manipulation, yet the rules of conventional scattering intrinsically limit the radiation force based on the shape and the size of the manipulated object. Here, we show that this intrinsic limit can be broken for acoustic waves with subwavelength-structured surfaces (metasurfaces), where the force becomes controllable by the arrangement of surface features, independent of the object's overall shape and size. Harnessing such anomalous metasurface scattering, we demonstrate complex actuation phenomena: self-guidance, where a metasurface object is autonomously guided by an acoustic wave, and tractor beaming, where a metasurface object is pulled by the wave. Our results show that bringing the metasurface physics of acoustic waves, and its full arsenal of tools, to the domain of mechanical manipulation opens new frontiers in contactless actuation and enables diverse actuation mechanisms that are beyond the limits of traditional wave-matter interactions.