SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Starship has "a decent chance" of reaching orbit" on its second test flight.

The first test flight, on April 20, ended with a manually triggered explosion at high altitude. Still, SpaceX collected a wealth of data, allowing it to make many improvements.

Now, the private space company is on the verge of launching the world's most powerful rocket again, and Musk discussed what we should expect from Flight 2 and beyond during a keynote address on Thursday, October 5, at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Elon Musk discusses Starship Flight 2

Musk spoke with moderator and Voyager Space chief revenue officer Clay Mowry during his keynote, which he made over a video link.