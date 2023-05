Digital computer chips are the mainstay of our current digital age.

They are found in almost any device that uses electricity, from fridges to cars and your cell phone.

But their predecessor, analog chips, could be about to have a resurgence.

In the past, analog chips governed computing, operating over continuous value ranges. While analog computing may appear obsolete compared to today's standards, lacking the precision and adaptability of digital chips, it is experiencing a revival in the realm of things like advanced AI. But what are they, and how could they be useful?

Let's find out.

What exactly is an analog chip?

An analog chip, or analog-integrated circuit (IC) or device, is a semiconductor device that processes and manipulates analog signals. Analog signals are continuous, time-varying electrical signals representing real-world phenomena like sound, temperature, pressure, and light. These chips are used in many applications, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive systems, and industrial automation.