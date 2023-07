In the rugged landscapes of the northernmost Shetland isle lies a site captivating archaeologists and space enthusiasts alike. Welcome to the SaxaVord complex on the Lamba Ness peninsula in Unst, where the past and future intertwine. This location hopes to make history by becoming Europe's first spaceport capable of hosting vertical rocket launches, but its grounds reveal a secret buried in time.

During groundworks for the ambitious spaceport project, an unexpected discovery took archaeologists by surprise. They stumbled upon what appears to be an ancient cemetery, potentially dating back to the early Bronze Age, around 2200 to 1800 BC. Pits, large boulders, and burnt bone were uncovered, and white quartz, often associated with burial tombs and rock artwork, suggests it was a ritual cremation cemetery.