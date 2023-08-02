5.2-billion-letter genome is decoded for better bread

5.2-billion-letter genome is decoded for better breadEinkorn — a grain stretching back at least 10,000 years — holds secrets for our future food.Sade Agard| Aug 02, 2023 10:00 AM ESTCreated: Aug 02, 2023 10:00 AM ESTinnovationEinkorn wheat (from German Einkorn, literally "single grain")LepoRello/Wikimedia Commons Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a unique scientific stride, scientists have unveiled the entire genome map of an ancient cereal crop called Einkorn, according to a new study published in Nature on August 2. Einkorn's historical significance and resilience to climate change may pave a pathway to a sustainable agricultural future by blending its genetic secrets with modern wheat.What is so special about EEinkorn?Heralded as one of the earliest domesticated grains, Einkorn, scientifically known as Triticum monococcum, boasts a storied history dating back over 10,000 years to the cradle of civilization in the Middle East. Despite its historical significance, Einkorn's role in modern food cultivation had waned with the ascent of bread wheat varieties, praised for their higher yields and economic viability. See Also Related Human population: What the number reveals about life on Earth Can the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods? These gene-edited bananas never brown, offering hope against Panama disease However, the research, led by Simon Krattinger and Jesse Poland from KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science & Technology), has illuminated Einkorn's unique genetic diversity and potential.By meticulously decoding the ancient grain's 5.2-billion-letter genetic sequence, scientists glimpse the intricate evolutionary pathways that led to diverse wheat species. This revelation promises substantial benefits for future crop breeding, enabling the creation of wheat varieties fortified with enhanced disease resistance, improved hardiness, and increased yields."By understanding the genetic diversity and evolutionary history of einkorn, researchers can now leverage its potential for future breeding efforts and the development of more resilient and nutritious wheat varieties," explained one of the lead authors Hanin Ahmed, a former Ph.D. student at KAUST.Einkorn's genetic treasury stems from its ability to maintain a robust gene pool throughout millennia, a quality in stark contrast to the modern bread wheat varieties. Climate-resilient foodAs climatic shifts and emerging diseases pose new challenges to global agriculture, the preservation of genetic diversity takes center stage.The study's revelations challenge the notion of a linear wheat evolution, unearthing a complex interplay of gene mixing and flow among various wheat species, including Einkorn. The Einkorn's genetic legacy appears to be embedded within the very fabric of modern bread wheat's genome, reminiscent of genetic traces left by our ancient ancestors.Similar to how human DNA retains traces of Neanderthal ancestors, contemporary bread wheat holds echoes of Einkorn's genetic legacy.This interweaving of genetic material might have facilitated bread wheat's adaptation to changing environmental conditions over time.As our world grapples with a shifting climate and an ever-expanding population, Einkorn's genetic secrets may offer a blueprint for resilience.Leveraging cutting-edge molecular breeding techniques, scientists anticipate harnessing the advantageous traits embedded within Einkorn's genetic code and transferring them into bread wheat.This pioneering research not only revives the significance of an ancient grain but also paints a promising trajectory for advancing crop science and securing the sustenance of future generations. As we glean insights from our culinary past, the cultivation of resilient and thriving crops lies within our grasp, thanks to the enduring wisdom locked within the genome of Einkorn.The full study was published in Nature on August 2 and can be found here. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You SpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permit7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerThe Matrix or the Holodeck: What will the future of gaming look like?Google executive warns robots may soon replace humans for sexHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itEinstein's secret 1950 letter on biblical story hits auction7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a timeAd Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)Strangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axions Job Board