5.2-billion-letter genome is decoded for better bread

In a unique scientific stride, scientists have unveiled the entire genome map of an ancient cereal crop called Einkorn, according to a new study published in Nature on August 2.

Einkorn's historical significance and resilience to climate change may pave a pathway to a sustainable agricultural future by blending its genetic secrets with modern wheat.

What is so special about EEinkorn?

Heralded as one of the earliest domesticated grains, Einkorn, scientifically known as Triticum monococcum, boasts a storied history dating back over 10,000 years to the cradle of civilization in the Middle East.

Despite its historical significance, Einkorn's role in modern food cultivation had waned with the ascent of bread wheat varieties, praised for their higher yields and economic viability.