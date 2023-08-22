Ancient Japanese artform inspires ultrastrong light materials

The ancient Japanese art of folding and cutting paper called kirigami has been used in the past to develop 3D printing techniques, stronger removable tape and even shoe coating. Its applications have been many as it inspires new ways of doing things that result in superior products.

Now, MIT engineers have used this artform to develop a type of high-performance ultrastrong yet very light material known as a plate lattice, according to a press release published on Tuesday.

Steel cork

“This material is like steel cork. It is lighter than cork, but with high strength and high stiffness,” said Professor Neil Gershenfeld, who leads the Center for Bits and Atoms (CBA) at MIT and is senior author of a new paper on this approach.