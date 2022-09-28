Ancient viral genes have evolved to defend the brain against present-day infections

RTL6 proteins, shown in green, guard the mouse brain against infection by clustering around the magenta-colored infection phys.org

The scientists further analyzed and studied RTL5 and 6 proteins. They found that these two genes are turned on in brain cells called microglia. “Microglia are the primary innate immune cells of the brain and play a central role in the immune responses to various pathogens via a variety of Toll-like receptors,” the study stated. The researchers created fake infections within the mice brains to test how responsive microglia comprising of RTL5 or 6 would be in response to viruses.

First test of its kind

This research study is the first of its kind to show that genes derived from viruses can protect the brain against infections. It is almost a paradox to realize that a virus, something we don’t think highly of in terms of healing, could possibly offer a key to the defense and development of humankind.

“I think that our series of work on RTL genes provided evidence that mammalian-specific genes from retroviruses are very important in elucidating mammalian-specific functions in development. I think that this concept is a key to link ontogeny (development) and phylogeny (evolution) in current genome biology,” Ishino said. “We assume that primate- and human-specific genes from retroviruses have important roles in the creation of several human features as well as the evolution of humans. It should be a neo-human genome project and we hope that many young researchers will want to be involved in this intriguing research.”