Android 14 Beta now lets you use your phone as a PC webcam

If you have an Android phone and a PC, you can now use your phone’s camera as a webcam for video calls. The latest Android 14 beta has added a new option in the USB Preferences menu that lets you switch your phone to webcam mode. This feature is currently available only for beta testers, but it is expected to roll out to all users by the end of the year.

Android's Continuity Camera?

The new option is called “USB webcam” and it appears when you plug your Android phone into a PC via a USB cable. When you select this option, your phone will act as a standard USB webcam that can be recognized by any software that supports video input, such as Zoom, Skype, or Google Meet. You can then use your phone’s camera to join video calls or record videos on your PC.