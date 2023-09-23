Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Android 14 Beta now lets you use your phone as a PC webcam

As this is still a beta feature, there are some limitations to this.
Android 14 logo.
Source: LightRocket via Getty Images 

If you have an Android phone and a PC, you can now use your phone’s camera as a webcam for video calls. The latest Android 14 beta has added a new option in the USB Preferences menu that lets you switch your phone to webcam mode. This feature is currently available only for beta testers, but it is expected to roll out to all users by the end of the year.

Android's Continuity Camera?

The new option is called “USB webcam” and it appears when you plug your Android phone into a PC via a USB cable. When you select this option, your phone will act as a standard USB webcam that can be recognized by any software that supports video input, such as Zoom, Skype, or Google Meet. You can then use your phone’s camera to join video calls or record videos on your PC.

As seen from the screenshot provided by ArsTechnica's Ron Amadeo, this feature is similar to the “Continuity Camera” feature that Apple introduced for iOS and macOS devices. However, the Android version is more flexible, as it works with any PC operating system, including Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, and Linux. You can even use an Android phone as a webcam for another Android device, if you want.

Android's 14 QPR1's webcam settings.
Android's 14 QPR1's webcam settings.

Credits: RON AMADEO/ArsTechnica 

Using your phone as a webcam has some advantages over using the built-in camera of your laptop or desktop. For one thing, your phone’s camera is likely to have better quality and resolution than the typical laptop camera, which is often squeezed into a thin bezel. For another thing, you can adjust the angle and position of your phone’s camera to suit your preference, as long as you have a suitable mount or stand for it.

Caveats

There are some limitations to this feature, though. For one thing, you need a USB cable to connect your phone to your PC, which may not be very convenient or practical for some users. For another thing, you cannot use your phone’s microphone as an audio input yet, so you still need a separate microphone or headset for sound. Hopefully, these issues will be resolved in future updates.

As per Esper’s Mishaal Rahman’s digging, to use this feature, you need to have an Android device that supports Android 14 beta and has the necessary kernel config enabled. You also need to have the latest USB HAL and a new system app that handles the webcam functionality. These requirements may vary depending on the device manufacturer and model.

The current stable version of Android is still Android 13, which was released last year. Android 14, which is expected to launch in October along with the Pixel 8 smartphone, is currently on its 10th beta/developer preview. Android 14 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release 1) is the first update after the stable release of Android 14, and it should be available around December. These quarterly updates usually bring new features and improvements to Android devices between major releases.

