These exoskeleton boots can make you walk faster than ever

The motor winds a cable that flexes the foot, providing assistance when the person pushes off the ground during walking. There are several assistive devices with similar designs, but what sets this device apart is the maximum assistance it offers.

Moreover, the boots are also capable of providing personalized assistance to each user. Patrick Slade, the first author of the study and postdoctoral scholar at Stanford, told IE, "One breakthrough in our work was developing a machine-learning model that used portable sensor data from the exoskeleton to determine what the best assistance pattern was when using our device."

He further added, "this is incredibly important because everyone walks differently and requires different assistance patterns to receive the maximum benefits."

The exoskeleton boots can help you walk better

A person walking with portable ankle exoskeleton. Stanford University / Kurt Hickman

The researchers suggest that until now, the use of most exoskeleton devices was limited to lab settings, and none of them has shown real-world benefits of reducing the energy it takes to walk or increasing walking speed. This is because our highly evolved and specialized muscle, tendon, and skeletal design already provide us with very efficient movement. So, in reality, it's actually very difficult to help humans walk.

However, the newly developed ankle exoskeleton has been able to demonstrate improved walking performance for humans in real-world conditions. The design is powerful enough to perform 50% to 75% of the effort that the human calf typically provides during walking. In addition, the engineers also equipped the device with portable sensors for personalized assistance to find the best assistance pattern for each individual.