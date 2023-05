U.S. military officials have announced that they are tracking another mysterious balloon in U.S. airspace. As reported by NBC News, the new balloon does not appear to threaten aerial traffic and, it is claimed, is not thought to threaten national security. At the time of writing, it is also unclear who the balloon's operator is.

With the recent news of a Chinese spy balloon traveling unchallenged across continental U.S. airspace in February this year, this news is bound to raise a few eyebrows among the public. It has since been found that that particular balloon gathered intelligence from some sensitive American military installations before being shot down.