Trending
Did unicorns exist?
Chinese spy balloons
Elon Musk's X.AI
Antarctica Wind Turbines
Germany says goodbye to nuclear
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Antarctica is set to receive three new state-of-the-art wind turbines

The first turbine will be installed in the summer of 2024/25, the other two the following year.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 16, 2023 08:20 AM EST
Created: Apr 16, 2023 08:20 AM EST
innovation
An illustration of Scott Base.jpg
An illustration of Scott Base.

Scott Base 

Ross Island, Antarctica, will soon receive three new and improved wind turbines. These novel systems will power the future Scott Base with more than 90 percent renewable energy.

“Three EWT turbines (type DW54X-1MW) have been selected to replace the three existing turbines that supply renewable energy to Scott Base and the neighboring American base, McMurdo Station,” said a press release by Antarctica New Zealand.

Wind turbine maker EWT added that upgrading Ross Island’s energy system will “significantly increase the percentage of renewable energy in [Scott Base’s] total (and growing) energy demand.”

The new turbines will head to Antarctica in the summer of 2023/24. The first turbine will be installed in the summer of 2024/25, and the other two the following year.

Chief Executive of Antarctica New Zealand Sarah Williamson said in the statement that the new wind turbines are part of an extensive upgrade program for the Ross Island Wind Energy system that demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to sustainability.

“The Ross Island Wind Energy system reduces the carbon footprint of New Zealand’s Antarctic operations, as well as the environmental risks associated with transporting diesel fuel to Antarctica”, she said.

“One of the new turbines will generate almost as much power as the three current ones combined and, together with a battery storage system, will provide more than 90% of the electrical demand of the new Scott Base per year.”

Meeting higher energy demands

The new base, that is due to be up and running in 2028, will have higher energy demands so  a large battery energy storage system will also be installed and the high voltage network and diesel generators at Scott Base will be upgraded as part of the project.

The upgrades will allow New Zealand to benefit from the extreme wind conditions in Antarctica. Crater Hill is classified as a wind class 1A site, the windiest class.

The new turbines will be placed in the same location as the existing ones at Crater Hill and will stand at 40 meters tall, an increase in size from the existing hub height of 37m.

Funding for these ambitious projects comes from the Budget 2021 where Antarctica New Zealand was awarded significant funds to redevelop Scott Base and upgrade the Ross Island Wind Energy system, according to the press statement.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/jpeg/DjJ0SOwRc4oRatXV5mo236xS1g26nItPa5Qqf8qb.jpg
How cultivated meat can solve the problems of animal-sourced meat
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/30/image/jpeg/Vhdle5OahUwmWO6wwELinaHf7WViJ0zib1RkKoRs.jpg
Tree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/MRw4g8qn61/istock-1255872245.jpg
Breakthroughs in genomics show that 'junk' DNA is incredibly important
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/PtyOGzPWqYpfBysgpwxirjENPHVndhHGgaxIuCbx.jpg
Mainspring's 'flameless' linear generator can use any fuel to generate power
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/u2Jj3dDoVyOspfN1vam1EpJrZcDPSeIbZVI2YezH.jpg
NASA unveils next-gen helicopters for Mars to work in tandem with Perseverance
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/29/image/jpeg/NxRfd147Qu6t0ROFnFnHbmbDljsGwA3RcQ2IX1Np.jpg
Personalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/ytznp0Jp8uETO1wcKWaB3vYDxcMsVbgAVlHw0H6a.jpg
Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/05/image/jpeg/RNelwNKVa9r9c9ppi7o18nzgmtqkUarTZFcgzXZ4.jpg
The mistake that changes how we see color — The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/6IlnqWEdAdauko1ZbkGiCzrF0qRpN7ZT0u0hPtPh.jpg
NASA's Ingenuity was only supposed to fly 5 times. It just aced flight 50
More Stories
scienceDART is one "important step" in the long road towards functional planetary defense
Chris Young| 11/1/2022
innovation3D fingerprints: The latest tool in the crime fighting arsenal
Deena Theresa| 8/29/2022
cultureHow CGI has taken animals out of the scene in Hollywood
André Aram| 12/6/2022