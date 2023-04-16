Antarctica is set to receive three new state-of-the-art wind turbines

Ross Island, Antarctica, will soon receive three new and improved wind turbines. These novel systems will power the future Scott Base with more than 90 percent renewable energy.

“Three EWT turbines (type DW54X-1MW) have been selected to replace the three existing turbines that supply renewable energy to Scott Base and the neighboring American base, McMurdo Station,” said a press release by Antarctica New Zealand.

Wind turbine maker EWT added that upgrading Ross Island’s energy system will “significantly increase the percentage of renewable energy in [Scott Base’s] total (and growing) energy demand.”

The new turbines will head to Antarctica in the summer of 2023/24. The first turbine will be installed in the summer of 2024/25, and the other two the following year.

Chief Executive of Antarctica New Zealand Sarah Williamson said in the statement that the new wind turbines are part of an extensive upgrade program for the Ross Island Wind Energy system that demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to sustainability.

“The Ross Island Wind Energy system reduces the carbon footprint of New Zealand’s Antarctic operations, as well as the environmental risks associated with transporting diesel fuel to Antarctica”, she said.